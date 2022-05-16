FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,427 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tapestry by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

