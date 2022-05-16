FY2022 EPS Estimates for thyssenkrupp AG Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.60 ($18.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.95) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.21) to €8.60 ($9.05) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion.
About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)
thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.
