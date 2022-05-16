FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trevena, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trevena in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trevena’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRVN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 74.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Trevena by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

