FY2022 EPS Estimates for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) Cut by Analyst

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Desjardins cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$115.68 million for the quarter.

