FY2022 EPS Estimates for Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Increased by Analyst

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yellow Pages in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.92.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:Y opened at C$13.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.89. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$15.20. The stock has a market cap of C$373.89 million and a PE ratio of 5.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

