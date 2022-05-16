Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
GAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.
Shares of GAIA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,437. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $13.91.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.