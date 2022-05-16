Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of GAIA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,437. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

