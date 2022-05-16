Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,108,800 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the April 15th total of 1,520,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GXYEF opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

