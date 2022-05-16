Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,108,800 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the April 15th total of 1,520,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GXYEF opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.52.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Entertainment Group (GXYEF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.