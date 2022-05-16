Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Down 24.9% in April

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,154,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after buying an additional 112,099 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 844,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 125.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

