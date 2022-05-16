GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Cut to C$8.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TPRFF traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. GCM Mining has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Get GCM Mining alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.