Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEMD. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

LON GEMD opened at GBX 60.20 ($0.74) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.52. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 42.36 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.40 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

