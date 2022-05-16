Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

Genpact stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,060. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Genpact by 28.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,125,000 after buying an additional 177,907 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 14.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Genpact by 37.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 27.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

