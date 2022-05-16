Geof Fethers Purchases 650,000 Shares of Reedy Lagoon Co. Limited (ASX:RLC) Stock

Reedy Lagoon Co. Limited (ASX:RLC – Get Rating) insider Geof Fethers acquired 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,200.00 ($12,638.89).

Geof Fethers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Geof Fethers 500,000 shares of Reedy Lagoon stock.

About Reedy Lagoon (Get Rating)

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited explores for minerals in Australia and the United States. It primarily explores for lithium, iron ore, magnetite, and gold deposits. The company owns interests in the Alkali Lake North and the Clayton Valley lithium brine projects covering a combined area of 3,502 hectares under 446 placer claims located in Nevada, the United States.

