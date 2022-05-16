GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) has been given a €48.00 ($50.53) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GFT Technologies stock traded up €2.20 ($2.32) during trading on Monday, hitting €36.60 ($38.53). 96,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,979. GFT Technologies has a 12-month low of €18.28 ($19.24) and a 12-month high of €47.50 ($50.00). The stock has a market cap of $963.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.06.

About GFT Technologies (Get Rating)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

