Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. CSFB boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI stock opened at C$25.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.77. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.43 and a 1-year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.39%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$389,498.06.

About Gibson Energy (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.