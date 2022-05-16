Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. Gilat Satellite Networks has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

GILT opened at $6.71 on Monday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.38 million, a PE ratio of -134.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company offers end-to-end VSAT network, including VSAT terminals and a network management system, as well as SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c platforms; and satellite-on-the-move terminals for air, sea, and land platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.