Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. Gilat Satellite Networks has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter.
GILT opened at $6.71 on Monday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.38 million, a PE ratio of -134.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Gilat Satellite Networks (Get Rating)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company offers end-to-end VSAT network, including VSAT terminals and a network management system, as well as SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c platforms; and satellite-on-the-move terminals for air, sea, and land platforms.
