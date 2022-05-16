Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 38,386 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $27.04 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.42 million, a PE ratio of -93.24, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 5.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.21%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

