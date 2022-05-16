GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.07 ($21.40).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,773 ($21.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,695.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,626.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,328.20 ($16.38) and a one year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.40).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($72,716.80).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

