Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,215,700 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 1,637,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLCNF opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.