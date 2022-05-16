Glencore’s (GLEN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.00) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.27) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 556.86 ($6.87).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 475.45 ($5.86) on Monday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289.65 ($3.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 540.20 ($6.66). The company has a market capitalization of £62.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 493.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 426.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

