Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 35.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 247.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SELF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.58. 256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,373. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $60.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.25%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

