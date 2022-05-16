Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,800 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the April 15th total of 559,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 301.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of POTX stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.