Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 30.3% in April

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of GNOM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 833,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 523,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 93,087 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 178.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 43,555 shares during the last quarter.

