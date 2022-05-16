Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth about $694,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CATH opened at $49.25 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45.

