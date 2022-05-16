GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $52.77 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

