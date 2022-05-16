GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOAC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in GO Acquisition by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in GO Acquisition by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 94,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,430. GO Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

