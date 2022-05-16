goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.25.

TSE:GSY opened at C$112.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$153.78. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$97.63 and a 1-year high of C$218.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.07 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

goeasy Company Profile (Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.