Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE GER traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $12.49. 25,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GER. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 109,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

