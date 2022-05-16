Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) Insider Sells £20,000 in Stock

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) insider Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,657.87).

On Friday, May 6th, Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 325,000 shares of Goldplat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,055.23).

Shares of LON:GDP opened at GBX 7.69 ($0.09) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. Goldplat PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11). The company has a market cap of £12.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4.81.

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

