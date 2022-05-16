Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.41.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.