GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.58 million.

A number of analysts have commented on GPRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.90.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 49,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GoPro has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,576 shares of company stock worth $2,459,582. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GoPro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in GoPro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in GoPro by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

