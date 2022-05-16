Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the April 15th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:GTPB remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Monday. Gores Technology Partners II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after buying an additional 862,704 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 15.9% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 173,383 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 87,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 904.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 904,092 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

