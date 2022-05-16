Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Update

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:GTPB remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. Gores Technology Partners II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at $391,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.