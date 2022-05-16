Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.80 million-$218.00 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,914. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.