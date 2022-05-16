Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.40 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

