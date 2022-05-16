Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.53-$6.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.60 million-$931.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.55 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.31. 4,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

