Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C$5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$4.17. The company had revenue of C$105.30 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

