Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$0.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE GPR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.07.
