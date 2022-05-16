Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$0.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE GPR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.07.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.