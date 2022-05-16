Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 67,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 4,960.92% and a net margin of 51.83%. The company had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

In other Green Plains Partners news, insider Michelle Mapes purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

GPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

