Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Greenidge Generation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

GREE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 252.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 82.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.