Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($41.18) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,130 ($26.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,357.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,708.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 2,025.44 ($24.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,443 ($42.45).

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside bought 7,823 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,421 ($29.85) per share, for a total transaction of £189,394.83 ($233,503.67). Also, insider Roisin Currie acquired 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,410 ($29.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,361.80 ($2,911.85). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,952 shares of company stock worth $19,241,104.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

