Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

GCMG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Grosvenor Capital Management has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 183.85% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

