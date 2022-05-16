GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) to report $98.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.28 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $125.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $388.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $344.18 million to $429.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $469.53 million, with estimates ranging from $425.16 million to $521.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of GRWG opened at $4.77 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $289.74 million, a P/E ratio of 238.50 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 388,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 218,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $10,683,000. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

