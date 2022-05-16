Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the April 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 42,630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of PAC opened at $139.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.87%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.