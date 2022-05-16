Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.20.

ASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ASR opened at $209.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.48 and a 52 week high of $230.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.4113 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

