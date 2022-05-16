Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GCHEF remained flat at $$1.92 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

