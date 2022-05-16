Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of GCAAF stock remained flat at $$28.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

