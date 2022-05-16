Guggenheim Lowers Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $27.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 461.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,857. The company has a market cap of $207.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 41.69% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

