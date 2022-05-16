Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Guild reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

GHLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $511.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. Guild has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

