GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:GXO traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.45. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.