H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.56.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.23. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.